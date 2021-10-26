Jim Riticher (I): Council Post 2, District 2

Long-time Dunwoody resident, 8-year experienced City Council member wanting to serve one more term. There are many moving parts to local government, I am past the learning curve. Professional background in engineering (can read plans) and technology consulting, Georgia Tech undergraduate and master’s degrees in engineering.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: The biggest issue in Dunwoody is the problems with the school system. Overcrowding is a multi-generational problem. I will do whatever I can to help DeKalb County School District make the new Chamblee-Dunwoody Elementary a reality ASAP, but ultimately this, and schools in general, are the DCSD’s responsibility. I will support the city’s responsibility which is to improve roads, intersections, sidewalks and paths in the vicinity of the school. I am already doing this by putting funds in the budget for this as Budget Committee Chair, and city public works staff is already working on this problem, coordinating with the school system’s site design, and getting neighbor input for transportation improvements.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: Dunwoody has had considerable diversity the entire time I have been on city council; this was obvious from the demographic information presented in council strategic planning sessions. I have been and remain reachable to anyone wanting to discuss city issues. My phone number is on my city business card.
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: The four P’s (add planning & zoning) are core aspects of local government. Public Safety, Public Works, and Planning, or lack thereof, were the prime reasons Dunwoody overwhelmingly voted for cityhood 13 years ago. I am proud to have been a part of remedying DeKalb County’s shortcomings in these areas, as well as with our parks. Our Police Department is effective and respectful to all our citizens, Public Works has repaved ~2/3rds of our roads (and owe those who live on that remaining 1/3rd their repaving) and have built many sidewalks and multiuse paths, we have an excellent Planning & Zoning process and track record, and parks have come two quantum leaps since cityhood.
