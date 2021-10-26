Jason Yowell, a 25-year resident, has nearly 40 years experience in development and construction, with a proven track record in leadership and conflict resolution, P&L oversight and finance, site analysis and acquisition, concept design, zoning implementation, financing, permitting and approvals, contract negotiation, multi-site project management. He came through the “great recession” with no bankruptcies, foreclosures or short sales.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: The issue that does not get enough attention is the root of the dysfunction in Roswell City government. Elected officials too often lack the real world experience and knowledge base to confidently set the agendas. This leaves them deferring to staff, who seem to be of the opinion that they are the constant, being in place before elected official arrive, and being there after they depart. Staff starts serving the "KoolAide" to elected officials of what they need to do, and how they need to do it. This led to an inconceivable lack of oversight for the transportation department, and the implementation of a seriously flawed zoning code. I bring real world experience from working with my own money with regard to zoning, transportation, construction and real estate development that no one on staff can match. I have a discerning eye for talent and little tolerance for chicanery or incompetence. The Oxbo debacle could never have occurred on my watch, because unlike the current mayor, I can read and comprehend the minutia of contracts, zoning and engineering plans. When you run your own business, failure is never an option, and I would govern the same way.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: What I learned from the Oxbo investigation is that the City spent over $109,000 to find out things that I have been telling city officials for years. The transportation department lacks any oversight and has a history of misrepresenting projects to elected officials and to the public, demonstrating a complete lack of design aptitude necessary to execute the most basic road improvements while minimizing land and easement requirements. The city attorney who continuously demonstrates complete disregard for county, state and federal laws, is also uniquely unqualified to write, negotiate or otherwise commit the city to contracts involving the acquisition or use of real estate for purposes of public benefit. Select private beneficiaries seem to have had their interests more than adequately taken care of by the city attorney’s largess. The utter lack of oversight by the City administrator shows how important it is to have a competent and effective Chief Operating Officer representing the interests of the citizens rather than shielding inept city employees from the consequences of their actions. Cleary, we need to put a full pause on all major RDOT projects, especially The Gateway, until we have a Transportation Commission in place to provide meaningful oversight.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: Yes. More accountability is needed, and that requires honest accurate statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.