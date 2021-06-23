Glen Mill, Milton

What: A five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home built in 2014.
How much: $720,000
Size: 3,864 square feet
Price per square foot: $186
Zoned for: Cogburn Woods ES, Hopewell MS, Cambridge HS
Taxes: $5,371
Last sold: N/A
Contact: Steven Koleno, Beycome Brokerage Realty Llc; www.beycome.com
