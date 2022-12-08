Young performer builds confidence, finds community in drag

CUMMING, Ga. — By day, Abbi DeJohn is a 17-year-old Forsyth County high school student. But by night, she transforms herself into Valentina Dae, her sassy, confident, rock star drag persona, and performs with House of Laveau on Browns Bridge Road in Forsyth County.
Valentina Dae, whose name originates from Abbi’s love of Valentine’s Day discounted candy, is always changing. She said her persona used to be “very girl, very bubbly,” akin to Barbie, but has evolved into someone along the lines of a Bratz doll with teased blonde hair and bold costumes.
“When I was younger, I always wanted Bratz dolls because I thought they were cooler. They had the big hair and the crazy heels and the skimpy outfits,” Abbi said. “I feel like Valentina is a living Bratz doll — me being able to live my Bratz kind of fantasy.”
While Valentina Dae is considered a drag persona, defined by imitation and exaggeration, DeJohn said she carries Valentina in her daily life. Abbi, who’s been with House of Laveau since March, recently performed “Confident” by Demi Lovato — “a full circle moment.” For a long time, Abbi said she was terribly insecure.
“I keep forgetting that she's not just a character — she is me,” she said. “I realized that I really can carry that energy on.”
A family affair
Abbi’s mom, Dyneen, learned about the House of Laveau when she sought hair color treatment for Abbi at the Punk & Poet Cut and Color Co., a known haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Owners Kendra and Elliott Rubin founded House of Laveau — “Cumming, Georgia’s first drag family,” according to its Instagram page.
Abbi has been experimenting with makeup since the age 12, following makeup gurus like Jeffree Star and posting looks on her own makeup account. Knowing her daughter’s love for makeup, Dyneen thought Abbi could help the House of Laveau drag family look their best.
Soon after Abbi began assisting with shows, she asked to perform because she missed the stage. She used to do ballet but stopped because of all the rules.
“I like drag so much because there really aren’t any rules,” Abbi said. “You can determine what you want to do. It’s so freeing and powerful.”
Dyneen described the first time she saw Abbi perform in drag. It was the second night Abbi ever performed. The first night, Dyneen was in the back helping Abbi get ready. A self-proclaimed “stage mom,” Dyneen helps Abbi with her hair and designs her costumes.
Eric, her husband and Abbi’s dad, was there in the audience, too. Abbi bounces music ideas off of Eric, who’s had music in him since a young age. He’s also a DJ.
“We were completely, I want to say, ‘gobsmacked,’” Dyneen said. “She came out on stage, and we looked at each other, and we both got chills. I'm telling you, it was the best thing I've ever seen.”
Dyneen has received backlash for allowing Abbi to perform, but she said drag has no agenda — it’s nothing more than theater with people in costume, singing and dancing.
Abbi had gone through a bad period, Dyneen said, where she needed something like the House of Laveau, whose members have helped and supported her after having gone through a rough period.
For Abbi, House of Laveau has become a second family. While Abbi’s family fully accepts and encourages her to participate, the term “family” is associated with drag houses because its members are often estranged from their own.
“She got her glow back. She got her smile back,” Dyneen said. “Man, she is incredible.”
Leading the pack
Salon owner and House of Laveau founder Kendra, aka Kentucky Laveau, is the drag mom, but not a traditional one who teaches everyone how to do everything.
“In this instance, I’m learning with everyone,” Kendra said.
While Kendra considers herself more a student of drag, having only recently formed House of Laveau this year — her “baby” and lifelong dream — she takes the responsibility of making sure everyone is on time and that everything is up to standard.
She’s also charged with group choreography and goes into it with a vision. Every show starts with a huge opening number to energize the crowd, and there’s often closing numbers. She also ensures that performances are family friendly.
“It’s not a typical drag show,” husband and fellow drag queen Elliott said. “They’re really produced, cohesive performances.”
Like other queens, Kendra intentionally overstates femininity. As Kentucky, Kendra can be seen with a long, neon orange wig, fishnets and a leotard, and a drag-traditional strong, full face of makeup.
Kentucky is someone who doesn’t have to be careful about what she says, Kendra said. Because she became a mom at a young age, Kendra said she had to grow up fast. So, Kentucky allows her to be the person she had to neglect for the sake of new responsibility.
Making a statement
Elliott, Kendra’s husband, performs as Deverauxxx, who, he said, isn’t really a persona, so much as just being himself.
“Deverauxx will do anything for cheers — 100 percent,” Kendra said.
Elliott, who talked about the tangible difference he, Kendra and others have made in Forsyth County, said he does drag despite the county’s traditional conservative nature.
“It’s the most punk rock thing I can do in these times,” he said. “Drag, for me, is the biggest middle finger to the people who have been here who don’t want you.”
Like Dyneen, Kendra and Elliott’s daughter participates in drag events. 11-year-old Avalia, aka Venus Valentine, is always stage-left with her older brother David, who runs the music. Kendra said she doesn’t find any problem with allowing someone under 18 to perform drag.
People tend to think drag is filled with “oversexualized perverts,” she said, because most people, at one point, who did drag were gay.
“It's a performance that shows everybody who's in the room that you're loved and that you're accepted,” she said.
Kendra brought up the recent Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club shooting, where a 22-year-old man killed five people and injured over 20 others.
“[The attack] gives us a bigger fire to keep pushing on,” she said. “At some point the hate has to stop. At some point, people have got to be able to not be scared to just live their lives. At some point, some people need to just mind their own business.”