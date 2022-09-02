Woman charged for Forsyth County wreck that killed child

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman has been charged with DUI and vehicular homicide for a wreck that killed a 6-year-old girl in July.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Stacie Reid, 33, has been arrested for allegedly causing the two-vehicle wreck on Crystal Cove Trail in north Forsyth County that killed her 6-year-old daughter and seriously injured another driver.
Reid’s gray Toyota Camry collided with another vehicle head on while traveling northbound on Crystal Cove Trail at about 3:15 p.m. on July 28, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said.
The wreck occurred after the Toyota entered the south bound lane and off the side of the roadway for unknown reasons. An investigation by the sheriff’s office later revealed that Reid was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the wreck, Miller said.
The second vehicle’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but Reid’s daughter was found in an unresponsive state and later died at the hospital. Reid was also seriously injured in the wreck.
Reid had been charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, DUI, possession of open alcohol container, and failure to use seatbelts.
She is being held in custody at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.