Weeklong lane closures announced for GA 369/400 interchange project

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Commuters should expect continued delays while traveling in north Forsyth County next week, as construction enters a new phase for the interchange project at Ga. 400 and Browns Bridge Road.
The northbound right lane of Ga. 400 from Keith Bridge Road to Martin Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., county officials said. Backups on the major thoroughfare, at times, have stretched far south of the Keith Bridge interchange over the past week.
Lane closures will accommodate new construction on the interchange, which includes construction of a bridge over Ga. 400 and a widening project for Browns Bridge Road.
In a video released on Sept. 16, county officials said ramps for both sides of the interchange are nearly complete, and both lanes of Browns Bridge Road are expected to move onto the bridge by the end of 2022.
Bridge paving will begin in early fall, and the widening project on Browns Bridge Road is tentatively expected to be completed in 2024.
More information and updates on this project can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/News/video-sr-369400-interchange-and-widening-project-update.