Water plant tours open for residents 8 and up

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents curious about how water goes from Lake Lanier to their taps at home, now have the opportunity to learn from a tour of local water treatment plants.
Tours will provide a complete look at how water is treated at Forsyth County facilities, officials said.
“Forsyth County Water and Sewer is excited to be able offer tours of our treatment plants,” Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas said. “We hope these tours will give our residents and customers a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes operations that take care of their water needs.”
Lucas said tours will show residents the significant investment the county has made in quality water treatment and infrastructure.
“We are very proud of our facilities and pleased to be able to offer these tours,” he said.
Due to safety concerns, tours will be open for any county residents ages 8 and older.
To sign up for a tour, residents should submit a form on the Water and Sewer Education page at forsythco.com, officials said.