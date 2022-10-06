'Walk humbly and do justice'; Forsyth Sheriff welcomes first UNG cadets

CUMMING, Ga. — Four rows of University of North Georgia cadets stood at attention in the parking lot of a Forsyth County warehouse Oct. 3.
Standing in the chilly early October morning air, some of the 28 men and women looked nervous, some looked scared, but by and large most looked determined and eager for what was to come.
For the next 15 weeks, they will be part of a new experiment in Forsyth County, serving as the first class in a partnership between the University of North Georgia’s Criminal Justice program and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, aimed at giving law enforcement recruits a type of hands-on training and realistic experience, that wouldn’t be possible anywhere else.
At the new Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Advanced Public Safety Academy off Castleberry Industrial Drive in Cumming, recruits will spend months learning everything from how to handcuff a suspect to the protocols for de-escalating a situation, from some of the most experienced training officers and deputies in North Georgia.
“For several years we have fought to enhance the introductory training of our deputy sheriffs and those in the law enforcement profession,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Our singular goal is to provide the highest trained and best equipped deputy sheriff to protect Forsyth County or their respective communities.”
Speaking to the cadets and a crowd at the academy on Monday, Freeman said Forsyth County is the first sheriff’s office in Georgia to have its own academy, but without the partnership with UNG and other surrounding agencies, it couldn’t have happened.
“We knew early on …. If we were going to be successful, if we were going to make you the best you can be, then we had to have some really premier partners,” he said.
Throughout their 15 weeks of training, 10 weeks to become certified officers and 5 of advanced training, cadets will learn from instructors from nine different law enforcement agencies that have pledged their support for the project, including police departments in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Cumming, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and others.
“We cannot do this without you. But I promise you, what we will turn out you will be proud of, because you will be part of it,” Freeman said.
In addition to training new cadets, the academy will also be used by the sheriff’s office for other intermediate and advanced trainings throughout the year.
Throughout the warehouse there are multiple simulators, classrooms and training spaces, that can all be customized to what is being taught, said Capt. Rob Heagerty, head of the FCSO training program.
The building also has a real patrol vehicle which can be used for demonstrations and to augment other simulations they might want to run, like the immersive five-screen simulation area, used to run use of force, de-escalation and other types of training.
“Just think of it as a big toolbox,” Heagerty said. “To get their education, get their experience, and then the most important is realistic training … Education is good. But getting repetitions in in real life training is best.”
Speaking directly to the cadets Monday, UNG Criminal Justice Department Head Douglas Orr charged the new class of men and women to consider what they were embarking on and the weight of responsibility that was about to be placed on their shoulders.
Orr said many of the cadets would be scared in a few months when it came time to take their oath, but what they should be truly scared of is arresting an innocent person.
“The stakes are higher, expectations are higher,” he said. “Please walk humbly and do justice.”