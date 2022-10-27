Vietnam Veterans of America celebrate 13 years in Cumming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America recently celebrated its 13th anniversary.
At a meeting of the veterans group held on Oct. 4, members heard from organization founder Billy Darby, who served as its first president in 2009.
“Darby, and his wife Cathy, set up a table at the Cumming Fairgrounds to hand out information and gauge interest in establishing a chapter in our community,” spokesman Marty Farrell said. “They soon signed up the requisite minimum of 25 members and were awarded a charter by the national organization.”
From the initial 25 members, Darby and other leaders have grown the local group to a following of over 200 regular members and associates.
The Cumming chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America support veterans in need and homeless veterans throughout North Georgia. It also supports the Place of Forsyth and other charitable organizations and provides annual scholarships for local graduates.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the AA Driving Academy, 432 Canton Highway in Cumming. For more information and how to join, visit www.vva1030-cumming.com.