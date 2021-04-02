FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With the April 15 deadline approaching, Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is reminding Forsyth County high school seniors that under two weeks remain to get their application postmarked.
The Chapter’s Scholarship Committee will be awarding five $2,000 scholarships this May, the highest dollar amount since the program began six years ago.
Applications may be obtained from guidance counselors at public and private high schools in the county or by contacting Marty Farrell at martysyracuse@yahoo.com or by calling 770 500-7234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.