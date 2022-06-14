Vietnam veterans group awards 2022 scholarships

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America awarded $2,500 scholarships to six Forsyth County high school graduates June 7.
The 2022 giveaway marks the organization’s seventh annual scholarship award. Each student was presented with a certificate naming the scholarship in memory of a Georgian killed in action during the Vietnam War. Students also received a photo of their scholarship’s namesake.
The 2022 winners are:
● Samantha Mehler, graduate of North Forsyth High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Air Force Capt. James Hoag of East Point. Mehler will study to be a physician assistant at the State University of New York at Morrisville.
● Allison Norris, graduate of Forsyth Central High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Army Spc. Russell Jones of Woodstock. Norris will attend Wake Forest University to study pre-law.
● Evan Skrip, graduate of North Forsyth High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Army 2nd Lt. William Cawthorne of Marietta. Skrip will attend Kennesaw State University to study music education.
● Cassidee Jackson, graduate of North Forsyth High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Army 1st Lt. Merrill Dale Reich of Atlanta. Jackson will attend the University of Pennsylvania for international studies and business.
● Dakota Jacks, graduate of Forsyth Central High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Army Pfc. Jimmie Lee Plumley of Ellijay. Jacks will attend the University of North Florida to study coastal and marine biology.
● Liam Cassidy, graduate of Lambert High School, whose scholarship honors U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Troy David Payne of Smyrna. Cassidy will attend Clemson University to study computer science.