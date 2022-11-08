Valdes wins Forsyth school board seat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County voters have approved Republican candidate Mike Valdes as their next District 5 Board of Education representative.
With nearly all county precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Valdes has secured 64 percent of the vote, 11,414 votes, and will replace incumbent Kristin Morrissey, who chose not to run when the previous District 2 lines were redrawn early this year.
Valdes, an engineer, defeated democratic challenger Elaine Padgett running on a conservate platform promising transparency and fiscal responsibility.
As of Tuesday night, Valdes could not be reached for comment on the outcome of the race.
The newly redrawn Forsyth County District 5 encompasses a large wedge of south Forsyth County, stretching from the border of Fulton County into the city of Cumming.