UNG celebrates groundbreaking for Cumming campus expansion

CUMMING, Ga. — The University of North Georgia has broken ground on a large new expansion to its Cumming campus that will bring increased student capacity and new degree programs to the college system.
At a ceremony Nov. 3, state and local officials, including Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and UNG President Bonita Jacobs, kicked off construction on the $12.5 million, 27,300-square-foot project.
When completed, officials said the addition will increase UNG Cumming size by 75 percent, providing additional capacity for 2,200 students. Degree programs at the renovated campus will focus on the health care and technology industries, which are growing in demand region wide.
"This expanded space will allow UNG to train even more students to excel in high-demand career fields," Duncan said. "The position of this campus in fast-growing Forsyth County gives it a unique opportunity to support Georgia's growing workforce."
The UNG Cumming campus marked its 10th anniversary in 2022. Over that time, attendance at the school has grown by 175 percent. The expansion project will make room for chemistry, physics, foreign language and computer labs, plus extra space for classrooms, offices, tutoring, supplemental instruction and academic advising, officials said.
"UNG is celebrating our sesquicentennial — our 150th anniversary — this year and the 10th anniversary of the Cumming Campus," Jacobs said. "These milestones give us an opportunity to reflect on our heritage, celebrate our achievements and look toward our future. Our university's founders knew in 1873, as we know today, the value of a college education and its role in strengthening communities."
Construction for the project will begin in early 2023, and the new UNG addition is expected to open for students in fall 2024.