Two accused of kidnapping, robbing 77-year-old woman in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two women May 17 who reportedly kidnapped an elderly woman from a Goodwill parking lot on Atlanta Highway. The women allegedly forced the 77-year-old victim to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account and stole it from her, according to deputies.
Cha-Rae Owens, 51, of Atlanta, and Sharon Sanford, 61, of Douglasville, were both charged with kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception, identity theft and first-degree forgery.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects confronted the victim as she was walking outside the Goodwill store and demanded she get into their car, threatening to do something to her if she didn’t. The suspects drove the woman to her bank and ordered her to withdraw $10,000. They claimed they would give her $45,000 in return.
The women watched as the victim withdrew the money. They wrote down her personal information and credit card numbers before dropping the victim off near Merchant’s Square. They took the $10,000 withdrawal then gave the victim an envelope filled with fake money.
The victim notified a nearby business she’d just been robbed. Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle driving southbound on Ga. 400 and stopped them.
Deputies recovered the victim’s $10,000 and returned the cash to her.
Other evidence recovered at the scene implicated the two women in other thefts, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They are now being investigated as suspects in additional crimes.
