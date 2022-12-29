Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year.

New redistricting maps

After months of discussion and multiple iterations of draft maps, Forsyth County officials voted to move forward with newly redrawn district lines that will drastically shift how different areas of the county are represented.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the new district maps Jan. 25 in a 4-1 vote, with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills dissenting.

Under the new map, District 2 was moved east, claiming the southeastern border of the county and extending north to Lake Lanier, enveloping most of what is currently the southern half of District 5. District 5 was in turn shifted west into what was District 2, on the east side of Ga. 400 and extending north into Cumming.

The western half of District 4 was absorbed into District 1 but was expanded south of Browns Bridge Road.

The new Forsyth County district lines later received final approval from the Georgia Legislature

Voters reject TSPLOST

Forsyth County voters this year rejected a proposed transportation sales tax that would have brought in an expected $250 million over the next five years.

The penny sales tax was rejected by 50.19 percent of voters during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Totals show 49,681 votes cast for the measure and 50,066 votes cast against it.

Money from the tax was targeted for dozens of roadway projects throughout the county.

Forsyth County had earmarked $173million for capital projects to offset congestion and “critical” new roadway connections, $27.7 million for multi-use trails and sidewalks, $20.7 million for intersection safety improvements, $4.6 million for existing roadway resurfacing and improvements, and $4.6 million for the Forsyth Quick Response Program, which will approach roadway problems that can implemented quickly.

Cumming had proposed three projects, including the $13.6 million Cumming Bypass Phase 1 and 2, $5 million to construct an additional lane on Ga. 20 from Samaritan Drive to Castleberry Road, and $500,000 for roadway resurfacing and maintenance.

County officials said these projects will like now to need to be delayed or completed using other funding sources.

Major roadway projects continued in 2022

In 2022, work progressed on several important roadway projects that which rework how traffic flows in north and south Forsyth County over the coming years.

Started in 2020, the Ga. 369/Ga. 400 interchange project which creates an overpass bridge on Ga. 400 and will widen a two-mile stretch of Ga. 369, reached a substantial stage of completion. In December, officials said the Ga. 400 overpass bridge was nearing completion, and two lanes of Ga. 369 traffic will soon be brought onto bridge in 2023.

Roadworkers also made progress on a $60 million widening project on McGinnis Ferry Road, near Forsyth County’s border with Alpharetta and Fulton County.

As part of the McGinnis Ferry Road project, two-lanes of travel will be constructed in each direction, with a 20-foot median and a 10-foot multi-use path.

County officials have a full list of road projects currently underway at www.forsythco.com/Capital-Projects/Projects.

Kevin Tanner vacates city manager post

After just about two years serving as Forsyth County Manager, Kevin Tanner has announced his departure due to a state level appointment by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Tanner became commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities on Dec. 16, succeeding the retired Judy Fitzgerald.

“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “It is thanks to his forward-thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The department will be in good hands under his leadership.”

Tanner was succeeded by David McKee, who was officially named county manager by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting Dec. 9.

Major tourism developments announced

Developers and county officials have announced three major projects in south Forsyth County, which could bring major revenues from tourism into the county over the coming years.

County officials have approved plans for a $143 million sports park and a 10.6-acre hot spring spa in south Forsyth County, which are expected to draw thousands of guests, hundreds of jobs and upwards of $700 million in revenues to the county over the next decade.

The SoFoSports Park will span 62 acres along Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood and Caney roads. It will feature nine turf fields for baseball and softball, 21 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 125,000 square feet of indoor sports space and a training facility, an entertainment complex with two restaurants, and greenspace for the public similar to Halcyon and Avalon.

The indoor sports center, which will be operated by Sports Academy, can be converted for volleyball, a sprint track, an athlete lounge, classrooms and office space.

Plans for Passport Springs and Spa, proposed for a 10.6-acre tract adjacent to The Collection in south Forsyth, will combine luxury cuisine, massage, spa services and North America’s largest hot spring pools when it opens in 2023, officials said.

Plans for Passport Springs were officially approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on July 21.

Developers have also proposed building a “surfing-based adventure park” in Forsyth County but have not secured a location for the development yet.