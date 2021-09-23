Top 40 teachers selected for Forsyth County schools

CUMMING, Ga. — Schools across the Forsyth County School System have announced their “Teacher of the Year” selections who are now in contention for the district’s overall top teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
The 40 teachers, chosen by the district’s selection committee, represent 22 elementary, 11 middle, six high schools and one academy.
District spokeswoman Hannah Samples said 19 semi-finalists from the group of 40 will be announced on Nov. 17. The five finalists will be announced in February after further review by the selection committee.
The overall Teacher of the Year will be announced during the “Celebration of Excellence” set for March 10.
Samples said individual schools selected their top teacher from all teaching staff, including special education, physical education, and art and music teachers. Criteria for selection focused on teachers who are dedicated to education and inspire their students to learn.
“They play an active role in the community as well as in the classroom,” Samples said. “And have the respect and admiration of not only the students, but parents and colleagues.”
— By Candy Waylock
Forsyth County School System “Teachers of the Year”
Elementary Schools
Big Creek: Debbie Stair
Brandywine: Kaylie Scott
Brookwood: Sarah Leonard
Chattahoochee: Belinda Bator-Pienaar
Chestatee: Kristin Gomez
Coal Mountain: Bethany Sterritt
Cumming: Susan Bennett
Daves Creek: Shona Morris
Haw Creek: Julie Kelley
Johns Creek: Liia Barone
Kelly Mill: Chelsea Daher
Mashburn: Patti Phillips
Matt: Taylor Chamlee
Midway: Katrina Staton
Poole’s Mill: Bethany McClurkan
Sawnee: Leslie Hohenberger
Settles Bridge: Tracey Foxx
Sharon: Tammy Bevis
Shiloh Point: Jessica Rogers
Silver City: Katie Vaughan
Vickery Creek: Lisa Landis
Whitlow: Taylor Rodden
Middle Schools
DeSana: Lizzette Nixon
Kelly Mill: Chelsea Daher
Lakeside: Quinten Foster
Liberty: Brooke Hollingsworth
Little Mill: Morgan Adams
North Forsyth: Amy Bales
Otwell: Barb Turner
Piney Grove: Angie Smith
Riverwatch: Christy McGinley
South Forsyth: Catherine Swartz
Vickery Creek: Michael Cheek
High Schools
Denmark: Vina Jumper
Forsyth Central: Paul Mallalieu
Lambert: Mary Nicholetti
North Forsyth: Charlotte Stevens
South Forsyth: Katie Urbanovitch
West Forsyth: Bo Brison
Alliance Academy for Innovation: Janice Kochevar
