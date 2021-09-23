You have permission to edit this article.
Top 40 teachers selected for Forsyth County schools

Teacher of the Year to be named in spring

CUMMING, Ga. — Schools across the Forsyth County School System have announced their “Teacher of the Year” selections who are now in contention for the district’s overall top teacher for the 2021-22 school year.

The 40 teachers, chosen by the district’s selection committee, represent 22 elementary, 11 middle, six high schools and one academy.

District spokeswoman Hannah Samples said 19 semi-finalists from the group of 40 will be announced on Nov. 17. The five finalists will be announced in February after further review by the selection committee.

The overall Teacher of the Year will be announced during the “Celebration of Excellence” set for March 10.

Samples said individual schools selected their top teacher from all teaching staff, including special education, physical education, and art and music teachers. Criteria for selection focused on teachers who are dedicated to education and inspire their students to learn.

“They play an active role in the community as well as in the classroom,” Samples said. “And have the respect and admiration of not only the students, but parents and colleagues.”

— By Candy Waylock

 

Forsyth County School System “Teachers of the Year”

Elementary Schools

Big Creek: Debbie Stair

Brandywine: Kaylie Scott

Brookwood: Sarah Leonard

Chattahoochee: Belinda Bator-Pienaar

Chestatee: Kristin Gomez

Coal Mountain: Bethany Sterritt

Cumming: Susan Bennett

Daves Creek: Shona Morris

Haw Creek: Julie Kelley

Johns Creek: Liia Barone

Kelly Mill: Chelsea Daher

Mashburn: Patti Phillips

Matt: Taylor Chamlee

Midway: Katrina Staton

Poole’s Mill: Bethany McClurkan

Sawnee: Leslie Hohenberger

Settles Bridge: Tracey Foxx

Sharon: Tammy Bevis

Shiloh Point: Jessica Rogers

Silver City: Katie Vaughan

Vickery Creek: Lisa Landis

Whitlow: Taylor Rodden

Middle Schools

DeSana: Lizzette Nixon

Kelly Mill: Chelsea Daher

Lakeside: Quinten Foster

Liberty: Brooke Hollingsworth

Little Mill: Morgan Adams

North Forsyth: Amy Bales

Otwell: Barb Turner

Piney Grove: Angie Smith

Riverwatch: Christy McGinley

South Forsyth: Catherine Swartz

Vickery Creek: Michael Cheek

High Schools

Denmark: Vina Jumper

Forsyth Central: Paul Mallalieu

Lambert: Mary Nicholetti

North Forsyth: Charlotte Stevens

South Forsyth: Katie Urbanovitch

West Forsyth: Bo Brison

Alliance Academy for Innovation: Janice Kochevar

