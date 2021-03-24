CUMMING, Ga. — The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta has awarded The Place of Forsyth with a $40,000 grant to recognize the organization’s community work. The grant will fund The Place’s various programs and services.
“We are beyond grateful for this generous support from the Community Foundation,” President and CEO of The Place Joni Smith said. “This investment will have a great return of children fed, families kept in their homes and their lights kept on.”
For Smith, this grant is particularly special since it came as a surprise.
“Typically, we write grant proposals to various foundations and they respond with a decision,” she said. “This grant, however, was not planned nor asked for. It means a lot to us that the Community Foundation has seen our work and has determined that The Place is a worthy investment and that we can be trusted with their resources. Receiving this grant for general operating support, will allow us the flexibility and agility to respond to needs as they arise. This truly is a great gift.”
The Place of Forsyth has served the Forsyth county area for over 45 years, assisting area residents with essential needs and helping them to become self-sustaining. For more information, visit theplaceofforsyth.org
