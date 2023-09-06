The Gathering names new project executive

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Gathering at South Forsyth announced Frank Ferrara as its new senior project executive beginning Sept. 1.
Ferrara will oversee development and operations for the planned development on Union Hill Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. He previously served as chief financial officer and senior associate athletic director for Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Athletics.
In his previous role, Ferrara managed the university’s Novus Innovation Corridor, a 330-acre mixed-use development. He also administered the Arizona State University ice hockey program.
“My background and experience align perfectly with the plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth,” Ferrara said. “I’m truly excited about being a part of Vernon’s team in its formative stages and helping it become an unparalleled experience for fans and stakeholders, as well as the athletes and teams that will compete at The Gathering’s planned 750,000-square-foot arena.”
Proposed by North Georgia businessman Vernon Krause, The Gathering at South Forsyth is billed to serve as an entertainment, business and residential hub at the southern border of the county.
Project developers presented conceptual plans for the 100-acre site at an April 25 Board of Commissioners work session and estimated The Gathering could produce over 12,000 long-term employment opportunities, as well as 20,000 construction jobs during its 10-year development.
Updates and information on the project can be found at thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com.