Tab for new Forsyth government campus grows to $140 million

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved additional funding for the new County Administration Building, which officials say will provide convenience for residents by consolidating nearly all its departments into one facility.

At its Aug. 8 work session, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $155,200 toward engineering requirements for the four-story administration building. The 130,000-square-foot main building will share a campus with an Employee Center, a health facility and greenspace on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.

The additional costs for the Administration Building include a traffic study; fiber optics and communications services; flood plain, trails and wetlands impacts; coordination of a service provider for customer service systems; a third-party roof plan review; and specifications for a building automation system.

The Administration Campus, which includes the three facilities, is estimated to cost $140 million, including the newly approved change orders.

Forsyth County’s current Administration Building was built in 1996 and includes 55,000 square feet of space, about half the size of the new facility. Staff said the county has outgrown the building as demand for services has increased.

When the original Administration Building opened, the population of Forsyth County was around 68,000. Now, the county is home to more than 260,000 residents.

The $81 million Administration Building is funded by the county through surplus capital outlay funds. The Whole Health facility, which will house the County Health Department and mental health services provided by Avita Community Partners, is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.

The third building, an Employee Center, is funded through surplus dollars in the county’s employee benefit fund. The facility will offer county employees a Health and Wellness Center and serves as a place for recruitment and retention efforts.

Jericho Design Group of Cumming is in charge of engineering and contracting of the campus, one of the nine firms who bid for the project in 2021.

A groundbreaking for the project was scheduled for this spring, but never happened. County Communications Director Russell Brown said the county is finalizing dates for the groundbreaking, but the campus is still on track for a 2025 opening.

Commissioners also approved $91,838 for additional design services for the Employee Center.

Both change orders will be finalized at an upcoming formal County Commission meeting.

An additional amount sought for design services for the Whole Health Building was also on the agenda, but commissioners voted to postpone the item for two weeks following a disagreement over whether the county should provide a sexual assault nurse examiner program on site.

Commissioner Laura Semanson said sexual assault services are better suited at a hospital like Northside Forsyth. But, Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she thinks the county is obligated to house the service as part of the County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney’s investigation processes.

Even so, Semanson argued for a hospital-based operation.

“I’m just a little shocked that a large hospital with a huge presence that’s buying up real estate all over the county and purports to be a big part of this community can’t provide that service,” Semanson said.