Steady turnout, short lines mark Cumming’s Election Day

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County’s polling place at Cumming City Hall was mostly quiet around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a few voters shuffled in to cast their primary ballots.

Poll Manager Bob Steck said turnout had been relatively stable throughout the day. More than halfway through the voting day, just over 330 voters had cast their ballots at the precinct. The number of ballots were not divided by party on Election Day, but Steck said the county had certainly seen more Republican ballots cast during early voting than Democratic or nonpartisan ballots.

Steck worked at the county’s elections office and Hampton Park precincts during early voting. He said voters cast more than 22,000 votes during the early voting period. In 2018, the county received a total of around 32,000 votes. As of 2022, the county has about 173,000 registered voters, both active and inactive.

Local races on the ballot in Forsyth County include Board of Commissioners seats for Districts 1 and 3, as well as Board of Education seats for Districts 1 and 5. Also on the ballot are races for state offices like the governor’s seat, members of the state Legislature and U.S. Congress.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Registered voters can check their assigned voting precinct and view a sample ballot at their Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballots must be received by your local elections office by 7 p.m.

Appen Media will monitor election results and post them as they become available Tuesday night.