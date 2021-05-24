FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The 2021 State of the County address was typical in addressing the county’s accomplishments over the past year, but the subject matter was unconventional compared to years prior.
County Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills and county leaders walked through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and how the community, county and local organizations responded.
Mills said she wanted the county to reflect on the challenging year and not “gloss over” the pandemic.
“I wanted us to really look back on what happened last year, and to sort of make this event be like a time capsule that we could look back on and see the good that happened amongst that bad that we went through, and celebrate, really, the people,” Mills said. “People were working together that had never worked together before, and we saw the best in people, and we saw the best in our organizations. And it really showed me what our community is made of.”
After representatives from the county, City of Cumming, first responders, healthcare officials, students, and other community members shared their “never forget” moments from the pandemic, the county outlined how it responded to the worldwide crisis.
A theme throughout these presentations was the community joining together through the pandemic and how it impacted the lives of every resident.
Steven Hartsock of Socks Love Barbeque was featured in a segment on his efforts to help bolster another local restaurant, Lake Burrito, which was struggling to stay afloat with a shortage of revenue and staff.
Hartsock made a video in support of his fellow local eatery, and donated profits from a Friday at his restaurant to his neighbors.
Charel Palmer of Popbar said she was thankful to the community for keeping her business going after the pandemic forced the doors to be locked just six months after opening.
“We did not take you for granted,” Palmer said. “The words that you spoke, the goodness that you made, that’s why we are still here.”
Palmer also touted the restaurant bingo initiative created by Together4FOCO, a Forsyth Chamber program to support businesses during the pandemic.
“It was a little glimmer of light,” Palmer said. “And I also think it was a really meaningful way for the community to support local businesses they may not have supported before.”
Senior Services had to make a major change during the pandemic with the county’s senior centers shut down. Ruthie Brew outlined ways the department shifted, including home visits, virtual activity offerings, socially distanced driveway visits and other ways they continued engaging and supporting seniors.
Brew said although senior centers were closed, “it didn’t stop our caring about our people or our outreach to them.”
The Forsyth County Cares push was also heralded for offering grant and utility relief to renters behind on their payments and for awarding 319 grants for local small businesses.
Other highlights included a rundown of the Forsyth County Mental Health Task Force, the Forsyth Chamber’s diversity and inclusion initiative, how the county’s library system rolled out its Bookmobile at a crucial time and the partnership between the county and local health organizations to allow the county to distribute thousands of COVID-19 vaccines.
The State of the County concluded with State Sen. Greg Dolezal presenting a check for $1 million for the expected $13 million expansion of the University of North Georgia Cumming campus. Dolezal said the expansion will add an additional 30,000-square feet of new labs that will nearly double the size of the facility.
