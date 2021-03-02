FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With some initial work complete, the South Forsyth Community Improvement District is preparing to take its first tangible steps to benefit its businesses and the community.
“We are starting to move out from behind the scenes, and now we are going to be seen a lot more in the forefront,” Executive Director Jon Antoine said.
A community improvement district, or CID, is a defined geographic area consisting of commercial properties whose owners agree to tax themselves to fund basic improvements. The improvements can include street lighting, beautification projects, road improvements and increased security. Residential properties that fall within the CID do not pay the tax.
CIDs are quasi-government bodies and can apply for grants and partner with cities and counties to push projects.
The South Forsyth CID, established in 2019, includes businesses and parcels along Ga. 400 south and north of McFarland Parkway and along nearby sections of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Union Hill Road, McFarland Parkway, Shiloh Road and Old Alpharetta Road.
Since its inception, the CID has expanded its borders, found a home at Digital Ignition, Forsyth County’s business incubator, and has hired Antoine, who formerly led the ATL Airport CID.
With the South Forsyth CID now firmly established, Antoine said the group has made a significant first step to benefit its business community by putting out a request for proposal for a traffic study in the area. The study will serve as a launching point for the CID’s master plan, which will include potential future projects to improve the area.
“The vision for the CID is to get a list of projects that we can start undertaking,” Antoine said. “One of the things we look for when we come up with our master plan is how we can help leverage our funding to get those benefits for our property owners. We want to make sure we have prioritization in place, start the processes we want to start, and we can move the ball forward with the county on some projects.”
Antoine would also like to see an additional Ga. 400 Express Lane ingress/egress point in South Forsyth. He said he has been in talks with County Manager Kevin Tanner and hopes to speak with GDOT officials about the possibility.
“I’m not saying anything is going to happen, but those are the things the CID can do,” Antoine said.
The traffic study will serve as a blueprint for future road or intersection improvements, but the CID’s focus goes beyond the flow of cars. Antoine said a primary focus will also be to beautify the area. He used Windward Parkway as an example of the aesthetic the CID is pursuing for its area.
“That’s not only for the CID, that is people’s first look of Forsyth County,” Antoine said. “We want people to be excited when they come here. We want Forsyth County to be a destination.”
Though the South Forsyth CID covers a small portion of the county, Antoine said its successes will have impacts beyond the immediate area. And there is plenty of appeal already upon which to grown, he said.
“The education system in the county and the access to homes, those are great accomplishments and great things to point to for economic development,” Antoine said.
With an optimistic outlook ahead, Antoine said the South Forsyth CID is ready to partner with the community, county and its businesses to fuel added affluence to the area.
“The [Forsyth County] Chamber is great, the Board of Commissioners is great, there are a lot of great ideas, and everyone is on the same page, and that is the success of the county. We are planting our flag, and we will be a good partner.”
Metro Atlanta has well over two dozen CIDs. Many have been in operation for more than 20 years. The first, Cumberland CID in Cobb County, formed in 1988.
