Sounds of Sawnee ensemble continues seasonal tradition

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For nearly three decades, Forsyth County has ushered in the holiday season with the festive songs played by the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band.
No different than when they first performed in 1993, the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band took the stage at the Cumming City Center amphitheater Dec. 2 and played a selection of Christmas favorites for the Cumming community.
This year’s concert was produced in partnership with Muse Cabin, an art and music studio soon to open at Cumming City Center. Susan Barton, co-owner of Muse Cabin, said that they were proud to be a part of the historic annual concert series.
“Christmas so beautifully draws us all together with a warm sense of community,” Barton said. “How fitting for the band which first performed in Cumming the Christmas of 1993 to again bring us together this first Christmas at City Center.”
“We treasure the longstanding history of the band, which still includes two original members, and are honored to be a part of their exciting growth,” she added.
Barton said that this year’s concert series also included a brand-new director, Rick Forbus, who “shares the band’s heart for community.”
Forbus, who served for over 30 years as music director for a church in Greenville, Miss., said he was honored to lead the legendary North Georgia concert band.
“I love music and musicians of all ages,” he said. “Community bands have been a part of the fabric of small-town USA and music history. I want to contribute to the success of Cumming and the arts community.”
For more information about the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band and scheduled performances, visit soundsofsawnee.org.