Some Forsyth residents oppose Denmark Park land swap

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two years after her husband died of Parkinson’s disease in 2016, Kay Veal sold 57 acres off Windy Hill Drive to Forsyth County for around $6 million. The county bought another 23 acres of adjoining land, then later opened the property as Denmark Park.
Kay and Bob Veal, who were married 58 years, had lived on the former horse farm since 1999. The couple received more than 10 offers from developers over the years, some as high as $10 million. They rejected them all.
Bob Veal wasn’t opposed to selling, but he didn’t want to see the property turned into a bunch of houses.
Now Kay Veal and other Forsyth County residents are worried that may be exactly what happens.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Feb. 3 on a possible land swap with the owners of Polo Fields, ceding 50 acres from Denmark Park for about 39 acres at Polo Fields, including six existing soccer fields. Denmark Park lies about 5 miles southwest of Polo Fields.
Applications have been filed in recent years to rezone Polo Fields to allow residential and commercial development on the property. With the possibility of the land swap looming, residents fear new development will cover land they presumed was destined for a park.
Veal said her intention when she sold the property was for it to be used as park land, though she didn’t stipulate that in the sale contract. She did include that if it was turned into a park, she wanted a memorial bench built and a pink dogwood tree planted to honor her late husband.
“Maybe if I had been smarter, I would have put that it had to be a park,” Veal said. “But I wasn’t the real estate person. My husband was the real estate person.”
The swap has been in discussion since early December. Veal said nobody from the county notified her of the plan, and she only learned about it when she read about it in the Forsyth Herald. She said she attempted to contact all five commissioners but was only able to get in touch with Laura Semanson.
Denmark Park and Polo Fields are both located within Commission District 3, represented by Todd Levent. Levent advocated in the past to budget around $12 million to develop Denmark Park to build fields, trails and other amenities, but the funding was never approved.
Veal said she has attempted to contact Levent, but he never responded to her calls. Levent did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Forsyth Herald.
Some residents who live near Denmark Park plan to attend the Feb. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting to oppose the land swap.
Resident Vinay Raja said the commission discussed at its Dec. 2 meeting plans to hold a town hall regarding the land swap. He said the town hall never occurred. He said many residents concerned about the subject won’t be able to make the 5 p.m. meeting.
Another resident, Emily Kaminski, got in touch with Veal about the issue after she heard about the land swap.
“Kay felt like she would do something nice, but is this a case of ‘no good deed goes unpunished?’” Kaminski said. “I think it’s not really a great deal for the county’s reputation to go forward with this land swap.”
Veal said her son asked her to attend the commission meeting and speak in opposition of the land swap, but at 83 years old, she said getting too upset may hurt her health. She hopes her son will agree to speak for her.
“My husband just did not want houses on his farm,” Veal said. “We turned down $10 million because he didn’t want houses on the property. Now it looks like they’re going to put houses on the property.”
This is truly sad for both Kay and our community. It's hard when you feel like the intentions of your local leaders aren't for the good of the people. If this happens, it won't look good for the reputation of the Commissioners of Forsyth County. Let this be a lesson to anyone who has land to sell. Kay my heart goes out to you for trying to bless your community. Bob should get his bench, I would sit there and show my gratitude for the vision you both had to better our community.
