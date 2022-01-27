Shifting gears, Forsyth commissioners approve new district lines

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After heated debate during its Jan. 25 work session, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a new commission district map that would alter district boundaries.

The map must be approved by the local legislative delegation and the General Assembly before going into effect.

Tuesday’s vote was 4-1, with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills dissenting. If the new map is enacted, the western half of her district would be absorbed into District 1. Her District 4 would expand south of Browns Bridge Road.

“I don’t want to send a message to the people I’ve represented in northwest Forsyth that I don’t care about them,” Jones Mills said. “Because I do.”

Under the new map, District 2 would move east, claiming the southeastern border of the county and extending north to Lake Lanier, enveloping most of what is currently the southern half of District 5. District 5 would in turn shift west into what is currently District 2, sitting on the east side of Ga. 400 and extending north into Cumming.

The new map would drastically shift the way Cumming is represented in the county. Under the current map, the city is almost entirely within the boundaries of District 1, with some small pockets falling in Districts 3 and 5. The new map would place at least part of the city in every district except District 3.

The board had approved a different map on Oct. 21 last year, which would have only introduced minor changes to the current district boundaries. Commissioners were set to discuss ratifying that map at their Jan. 11 meeting but postponed the item for two weeks. County attorney Ken Jarrard said Tuesday that the council needed to pass a map quickly to meet a legislative deadline.

Jones Mills asked as map discussion began to play a video clip from the Oct. 21 meeting, which she said would be helpful for commissioners to refresh their memory on those discussions. Other commissioners said it was not necessary.

Previously approved map Forsyth Board of Commissioners previously approved this map in October, but decided Jan. 25 not to use it.

The board had three separate maps to discuss, but voted to approve the first one presented. Jones Mills asked the board to display the other two options after the vote so the public could see them, but she was again turned down. Commission Chairman Alfred John said that since the vote was over, the commission needed to move on.

Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, the approval was not final. Commissioners will formally vote on the map as part of the consent agenda at their next regular meeting. John said that the local legislative delegation will begin looking at the map ahead of that formal vote.

Other business at the work session included discussions on regulating build-to-rent communities in Forsyth County. The term build-to-rent refers to subdivisions constructed with the intent of renting the properties out rather than selling them.

Commissioners directed the county attorney to create draft legislation that would require any build-to-rent communities within the county to have a conditional use permit.