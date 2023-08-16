Sawnee EMC marks 85 years of service

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation, a Forsyth County-based electricity provider to more than 172,600 North Georgia members, marked its 85th anniversary July 16.
The cooperative was launched in 1938 as the Forsyth County Electric Cooperative, but later expanded service to Gwinnett, Fulton, Cherokee, Dawson, Lumpkin and Hall counties.
Still based in Cumming, Sawnee is the third largest electric cooperative in the state and the eighth largest in the country. Electric cooperatives are member-owned and nonprofit.
“Sawnee EMC’s long and rich history is grounded in the communities we serve,” President and CEO Michael Goodroe said. “And while technology and times have changed, our core principles of being good stewards of our members’ assets remain the same.”
The business also offers energy conservation rebates, solar energy, energy efficiency solutions and natural gas.