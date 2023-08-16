 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sawnee EMC marks 85 years of service

Sawnee EMC

Sawnee EMC employees service power lines on aerial work platforms. The electric cooperative commemorated its 85th year of service July 16. 

 SAWNEE EMC/PROVIDED

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation, a Forsyth County-based electricity provider to more than 172,600 North Georgia members, marked its 85th anniversary July 16. 

The cooperative was launched in 1938 as the Forsyth County Electric Cooperative, but later expanded service to Gwinnett, Fulton, Cherokee, Dawson, Lumpkin and Hall counties. 

Still based in Cumming, Sawnee is the third largest electric cooperative in the state and the eighth largest in the country. Electric cooperatives are member-owned and nonprofit. 

“Sawnee EMC’s long and rich history is grounded in the communities we serve,” President and CEO Michael Goodroe said. “And while technology and times have changed, our core principles of being good stewards of our members’ assets remain the same.” 

The business also offers energy conservation rebates, solar energy, energy efficiency solutions and natural gas. 

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.