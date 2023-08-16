Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club fundraises for children’s hospital

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club raised $13,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta May 8 at its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Laurel Springs Golf Club.
“Over the past 11 years, the tournament has generously funded items to specifically provide support and care for our patients and families in the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center,” CHOA Community Development Officer Laurie Cole said. “Thank you for always bringing out the best in kids.”
Optimist Club President Carolynn Martin said Paul Sturtz, who was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer at 6 years old, was the tournament’s 2023 CHOA child ambassador. Sturtz is currently cancer-free after receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment, she said.
“Paul was such an inspiration for our event and our golfers,” Martin said. “He touched everyone there and had such an impact on the entire day."