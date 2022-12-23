Ribbon cut on new juvenile court in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The ribbon has officially been cut on Forsyth County’s new Juvenile Court Building.
The 70,000 square foot court building was built off Lanier 400 Parkway in Forsyth County to replace the previous court building, which has remained in operation for many years, Forsyth County officials said.
“Juvenile court facilities are unique in that special accommodations must be made for juveniles and their families that are not required at the main courthouse,” Forsyth County Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley said. “As such, it is preferable to have a separate courthouse for Juvenile Court and even though we have had a separate building for many years, the previous courthouse had significant deficiencies in access, efficiency, security, overcrowding, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its physical structure.”
Now fully completed, the new juvenile court building includes three levels of courtrooms, conference rooms, administrative offices and room for expansion.
“The facility is designed to incorporate natural elements and lighting designed to provide a calming effect,” officials said in a release.
Officials broke ground on the project in 2020, with construction provided by Carroll-Daniel Construction and a total project cost of $19.9 million.
“Juvenile Court is committed to the care, safety and guidance of children; to respectful and just treatment of all involved; to the personal development and accountability of children and their families; to public safety and to restoration of victims and communities,” officials said.