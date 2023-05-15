Resurface work underway on Ga. 400 near interchange

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced an asphalt resurfacing project has begun and will affect both northbound and southbound Ga. 400 roughly half a mile north and south of the exit 18 interchange at Browns Bridge Road.
County Assistant Director of Communications Amanda Roper said resurfacing will continue farther north and south from the exit, and the county anticipates it to be fully completed in October.
Future updates on the project will be posted at forsythco.com/news and on county social media.
— Shelby Israel