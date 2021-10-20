Q&A: Cumming mayoral candidates provide visions for city

CUMMING, Ga. — Early voting is underway in Cumming where two candidates are vying for mayor.
Incumbent Troy Brumbalow is facing a challenge from local attorney William Stone.
Candidates were asked questions specifically addressing issues facing the city. Each was given the same total word limit for their combined responses.
Here is a brief sketch of the candidates along with their responses to the questions:
Troy Brumbalow
The incumbent mayor married his high school sweetheart Jodie, and they have two children. Zach is getting his master’s in biomedical engineering at Mercer University, and Riley is a senior at Forsyth Central High School and plans to study chemical engineering at Georgia Tech next year. Troy was the valedictorian at South Forsyth High and the senior class president. He has owned multiple businesses for the past 28-plus years.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: Transforming the city into a destination instead of somewhere you simply pass through. The new Cumming City Center will be the greatest destination north of Atlanta where families can spend time and make memories.
Q: How does Cumming deal with increased traffic as more and more people move to Forsyth County?
A: The city is troubled with a square that is the intersection of two state routes (Ga. 9 and 20). We are currently building a southern bypass of the square that will be completed in the next few months. There are plans for a northern bypass connecting Highway 20 to Ga. 400. We are working with GDOT to make that a reality right now.
Q: Is the new City Center the proper way to foster economic development? Are there other ideas, or should the city be less concerned with economic growth?
A: The City Center will transform our city and keep people in the city/county instead of going out of the county for the same experience. The City Center offers almost everything anyone could want and is bringing in the best of locally owned restaurants, shops, etc. It will be the spark that will lead to economic development west of our downtown area.
William Stone
As a lifelong resident of Cumming, I share the values embraced by the taxpayers who make our community a great place in which to live, work, play and retire. I am a graduate of Forsyth Central High and the University of Georgia and am professionally engaged as a tax attorney.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: We live in uncertain and challenging times. To protect our quality of life, we must reduce unnecessary, wasteful government spending that leads to increased intrusion and high taxes.
In the middle of a nationwide pandemic, now is not the time to compete with private industry and deplete our city's rainy-day fund. For too long, we have witnessed government’s out-of-control spending at the expense of taxpayers, families and businesses. Unfortunately, the Washington mentality of “spend-then-tax” has made its way to Cumming. I am running to protect our community’s legacy, preserve our heritage and offer bold, new solutions that position Cumming to achieve greatness.
Rather than spending $65 million to transform our city into a monopolized landlord, as some have suggested, I will promote private sector growth and achieve long-term sustainable outcomes. While families and businesses are struggling to survive financially, our city’s government does not hesitate to continue swiping its taxpayer-funded credit cards, driving us into a $38 million deficit. I will cut taxes permanently, eliminate excessive government regulation and provide a thriving community that attracts a quality workforce. The resulting environment will support more real jobs and allow Cumming to become the best place in the nation in which to do business. We can achieve greater long term economic prosperity by reducing the size and role of government — not expanding it
Q: How does Cumming deal with increased traffic as more and more people move to Forsyth County?
A: We must incentivize reinvestment in our community and infrastructure by attracting quality development that provides opportunities for those looking to call Cumming home, rather than those who are seeking temporary housing. In the last three years, the city has approved the zoning of more than 2,000 new housing units — with more than 75% of those units being townhomes, condos or apartments. I support impact fees on local construction and will ensure the fees collected are used to decrease the impact of growth on our quality of life. As the only candidate for mayor who has not accepted any contributions from real estate developers, I am not beholden to anyone other than the taxpayers.
Q: Is the new City Center the proper way to foster economic development? Are there other ideas, or should the city be less concerned with economic growth?
A: The proposed city center will result in the city becoming the largest lease holder in Cumming. This form of government intrusion, overreach and market manipulation will lead to unprecedented levels of public debt that will last for generations — this is the type of project one would expect to see from the Washington ruling class who holds our values in contempt, not from our local government.
