Pryor reflects on years of Forsyth County park developments

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For more than 26 years, Jim Pryor’s life has been almost exclusively about parks and recreation.

“I was Doogie Howser,” Pryor said. “I became a director at age 30 and I've been in three different locations. But this was the ultimate parks and recreation director job that I wanted.”

And as Forsyth County’s Parks and Recreation Director, Pryor has spent the last eight years spearheading countless projects and initiatives that he thinks will be enjoyed by county residents for decades to come.

But all that is about to change, when Pryor steps down from his position for a private sector job this month.

Pryor said that what he and his staff have been able to accomplish over the last decade has been nothing less than incredible, with more than $100 million in projects completed from the 2016 Forsyth County Parks Comprehensive Plan. That’s not something you find everywhere, he said.

“This is the third place I've been a director, and I had the opportunity to do a comprehensive plan at each one,” he said. “Most of them in 10 years, I would get maybe two projects done,” he said. “So, we finished a lot of our projects on the list and taken on a few more.”

With the comprehensive plan, Pryor said they were able to lay the foundations for what Forsyth County would need as it grew and changed, using input from community members and guidance from the County Parks and Recreation Board.

One of the most important parts of the plan, and possibly the department’s biggest accomplishment, he said, was “banking” land for future park use, like when the county held onto a large tract of land in south Forsyth County, which will one day become Denmark Park.

“I've said it over and over again, especially when the commissioners were thinking about selling it,” he said. “Denmark Park is going to be Fowler Park one day … It's going to be a big boost to our community, because of where it's located and the growth that's happening down here”

Even now, they are still hunting for land like the future Denmark Park site, in north and east Forsyth, which will be particularly needed when the Coal Mountain area is developed in the future and demand outweighs the capacity of their current parks.

“That's why I did the 20-year layout of what the county is going to look like with five or 600,000 people,” he said. “So, I know where to go to get those big tracts of land right now”

With the growth Forsyth County has experienced, Pryor said they’ve also had to account for changes in what county residents need and want from the park system, while remaining flexible for trends that might arise.

Some things, like multi-use trails, baseball and soccer fields, and tennis courts will always be in demand in any park system, he said. But who could have ever anticipated recreation trends like pickleball, which has become increasingly popular.

When trends pop up, the Parks Department has the flexibility try them out before committing to them fully. And with the growing demand for pickleball courts, he said they’ve even started to design them into parks.

“Pickleball is the newest wave of the fastest growing sport,” he said. “It's gonna stay forever because it's really attracted a lot of tennis players that can't cover as much ground.”

Some things, like spaces for equestrians, ice hockey, golf, and aquatic centers, they’ve decided to leave to the private sector. It’s not because the park system couldn’t handle it and there isn’t demand for it, but because it’s not who they are.

“When you're in public recreation, you’ve got to figure out what business you want to be in and what business you don't want to be in,” he said. “We can't be everything to everybody. So, lets pick what business we want to be in and do it really well.”

Forsyth County continues work on filling and repairing gaps in the Big Creek Greenway, a 12-foot-wide nature path that consistently ranks among the most popular recreation amenities for residents. The Greenway currently runs uninterrupted from Roswell’s Big Creek Park north to Alpharetta’s Union Hill Park. Forsyth County plans to link its portion of the Greenway the final 1 mile south to Alpharetta after work is completed on the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project in the coming year or so.

Meanwhile, the county is repairing older wooden portions of its own Greenway trail, and in the past two years has opened new strips.

Pryor said he thinks the Forsyth County Park System is one of the best in the nation. But all of their successes go back to the plan county officials were wise enough to develop in 2016 and the hard work of department staff that made it a reality.

“The hardest part about leaving is leaving the actual parks and recreation team,” he said. “Even though I've taken a new job, I'm still gonna be living here in the county … I'll probably out at Lanierland Park playing pickleball.”