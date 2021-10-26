Pinecrest Academy tops rankings among state’s Catholic high schools

CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy, a private pre-K through 12th grade college preparatory school, was ranked the top Catholic high School in Georgia for 2022 by education website Niche.com after a review of key statistics and reviews from students and parents.
Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio and Catholic school ratings, according to Niche. Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users and the schools directly.
Pinecrest Academy was also ranked the 9th best private high school and 9th best private K-12 school in Georgia in the 2022 rankings.
Since opening in 1993, Pinecrest Academy has earned honors at the state and national level, noted school spokeswoman Vivian Heard. The school has maintained a 100 percent graduation rate since its first graduating class of 2007, was named a national 2014 Blue Ribbon School, and been a Cardinal Newman Catholic School of Excellence since 2007.
“The Class of 2021 received numerous academic accolades, with three acceptances to military colleges, and high acceptance rates to the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia,” Heard said, noting two graduates are in their first year at West Point Military Academy.
