Pinecrest Academy students donate food items to pantry

CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy students donated nearly 11,000 food items to the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry November through December 2022.
Students and their families, faculty and staff collected food items through door-to-door engagement. The “Elves for Shelves” drive, a friendly competition between lower, middle and high school students, began in 2017. Students also create sculptures to donate along with the food items.
High school volunteers deliver the donations during the drive. According to Director of Campus Ministry Emily Roman, students delivered 11 truckloads of goods to the pantry at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church.
“Food donations we receive from Pinecrest’s drive will help provide free food assistance for families in need until next summer,” Barbara Gordon, director of the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, said in a Jan. 13 statement.
Roman said the academy is blessed to be a part of the effort, and the drive teaches students the importance of serving others.
The academy’s mission is to provide students “the opportunity to put Christian service into action.”