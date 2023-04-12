Pinecrest Academy class of 2023 set high rate for UGA acceptance

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Surpassing the University of Georgia’s 42 percent admission rate, Pinecrest Academy announced its class of 2023 seniors achieved an acceptance rate of 94 percent.
The academy said the figure marks its highest UGA acceptance rate in recent years. Class of 2021 and 2022 seniors achieved 86 percent acceptance, and in 2020, the university admitted 63 percent of academy seniors.
Academy Principal Amy Bowman said School Counselor Marjorie Poss contributed to the high acceptance numbers. Bowman said Poss provided personalized counseling to the students, which helped them find the best college for potential success.
“I’m so proud of our students and grateful for our gem of a college counselor,” Bowman said.
Pinecrest Academy, a private college preparatory school, has been named the best Catholic high school in Georgia for three years by Niche.
– Shelby Israel