Pinecrest Academy accredited for abuse prevention efforts

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — National abuse risk management firm Praesidium recognized Pinecrest Academy for its abuse prevention practices this summer.
Pinecrest Academy staff said the school implemented policies; screening and selection; training, monitoring and supervision; consumer participation; internal feedback systems; responding; and administrative practices in abuse prevention to receive the Praesidium Accreditation.
“We are pleased to send the message that we will not compromise the safety of those in our care — for any reason,” Pinecrest Academy Head of School Jake Rodgers said. “As an entire organization, we are dedicated and committed to proactively keeping those in our care safe from any kind of abuse.”
The academy will be accredited for three years, during which staff said the school will adhere to strict safety practices to protect its students from abuse.