FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Forsyth County men plan to build a multi-purpose sports complex on Atlanta Highway, just south of Lakeland Plaza.
Ravi Surapaneni and Goutham Goli of Cumming say work should begin soon after the County Commission voted to allow a conditional use permit and rezoning on the 14-acre site.
The complex will include indoor and outdoor facilities, with a 62,000 square foot building housing badminton, cricket batting cages, pickleball and a restaurant.
The outdoor complex will support pickleball, volleyball and assorted other sports on three fields. Also included is a 60 x 280-foot cricket practice field with bleachers.
As part of the permitting process, the owners, doing business as Georgia Sports Arena, will install a landscape strip along Atlanta Highway and provide right-of-way access to the state and county in cases of road improvements.
Surapaneni said they are considering a sports bar within the complex to complement the restaurant.
They said they plan to begin the architectural phase of the project by mid-September and begin actual site work within a couple of months. Construction should be completed, they said, in about one year.
“I’ve been working very hard the past six months, going through this process,” Surapaneni said.
Commissioner Todd Levent said the complex will lie within an overlay district that requires fairly strict architectural standards.
North Metro Atlanta has embraced the growing popularity of cricket.
Forsyth County already is home to the Atlanta Cricket Fields, a 58-acre outdoor facility on Keith Bridge Road. The site supports seven large circular cricket grounds.
The sport is also big in Johns Creek. Late last year, the city’s Shakerag Park debuted the first electronic cricket scoreboard in Georgia, a project initiated by Leadership Johns Creek.
Shakerag Park is also home to cricket batting cages and a cricket pitch that were installed last year.
