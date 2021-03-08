FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Ethics Panel ruled March 2 that Board of Commissioners representative Todd Levent violated the county’s code of ethics last year in obtaining emails through another commissioner’s county email account.
The three-member panel opted to issue Levent a written warning for the violations. Its other options were to issue a censure or reprimand, or remove him from office.
In a 2-1 vote, the panel found Levent breached two stipulations of the county’s code of ethics —"Upholding the Constitution, laws and regulations of the United States, the State of Georgia, the County of Forsyth, and all governments therein…” and that he engaged in conduct “which is unbecoming to a member or which constitutes a breach of public trust.”
Commissioner Laura Semanson, who served as chair to the Board of Commissioners during the time of the incident, was charged by fellow board members to act as the complainant.
The panel’s review stems from an external investigation the county commissioned last summer, which found Levent had obtained information from fellow Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills’ county email account. The 200-page report, obtained by the Herald last July, cited two instances in which Levent obtained information from Mills’ county email through then Assistant to the Board of Commissioners Carol Balcome Haag.
The investigation also cited a third instance in which Levent obtained a spreadsheet of contact information of residents who attended a county town hall through Mills’ email and sent the information to a personal email account.
Haag testified in the investigation that Levent suggested he did not need to submit an Open Records Request for the information because he was a member of the Board of Commissioners. The county’s Director of Personnel Services, Pat Carson, testified during the Ethics Panel hearing that Haag told her Levent had made the comment. Carson said during the hearing that any commissioner’s emails should be made through an Open Records Request.
Levent, who was not interviewed during the external investigation last year, said at the ethics hearing he never instructed Haag to access Mills’ email account, and he was not aware, at the time, the source of the information was her email.
Levent also testified information he received from Haag contained an Excel spreadsheet of unredacted personal contact information of attendees of a 2018 county town hall meeting.
That list was later forwarded to Brandy Bevis, who was campaigning for the Board of Commissioners seat currently held by Cindy Jones Mills. A political flier was later sent to those email addresses by Bevis, who testified she did not request the list but later used it to distribute the political material.
If an Open Records request had been made for the file, personal identifying information, including email addresses, would have been redacted.
Levent said he was unaware the Excel file was among several that were attached in the email. It was not something he asked for, he said. He sent the information, he said, after a phone call he received from Bevis about her qualifying for the seat, and the two had a discussion on finding information related to the wastewater facility.
Levent said he sent some of the emails he received from Haag to his personal account because he has a larger computer screen at home to read files, he can print them easily there and many county officials were working out of the office due to COVID-19.
When questioned by the complainant’s legal representative, Levent said he knew how to perform an Open Records request and had done so in the past while in office.
The Ethics Panel’s proverbial slap on the wrist brings an end to a near year-long saga that has racked up significant costs for taxpayers. According to an Open Records request presented as evidence during the hearing by Levent’s representation, the investigation and further actions had already come with a price tag of about $265,000 by January.
Semanson argued those costs were on the back of Levent who has drawn-out the process.
“How much is integrity worth? How much is honesty worth?” Semanson said.
Following the investigation last summer, the Board of Commissioners voted to censure Levent and move the case to the Ethics Panel. Last November, the ethics panel voted to move the issue to last week’s evidentiary hearing.
