The Forsyth County Ethics Panel found County Commissioner Todd Levent violated ethics codes last year by obtaining emails from another commissioner’s account without submitting an Open Records Request. The panel, which could have removed Levent from office or issued a censure for the violations, instead opted to draft a written warning to the commissioner. In a 2-1 vote, the Ethics Panel ruled Levent had breached public trust and failed to uphold laws of the United States, the state and county.