Outsmarting Antisemitism course begins at Cumming Recreation Center

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County leaders and residents gathered at the Cumming Recreation Center Oct. 27 for the first of a four-class course “Outsmarting Antisemitism.”
The course, led by Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel, focuses on highlighting the “absurdity of antisemitism and how to beat it with purpose, positivity and pride.”
The U.S. Department of Justice hate crimes database shows a 550% increase in religiously motivated hate crimes in the Georgia from 2018 to 2020.
Mentz cited an increase in antisemitic incidents as a driving reason for hosting the class.
The Wednesday-evening event marked the three-year anniversary of what is believed to be the deadliest antisemitic attack on American soil, the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bagley delivered remarks at the beginning of the evening expressing his dedication toward equality. Bagley referenced the new courthouse statue of Lady Justice wearing a blindfold, symbolizing that justice is blind and has no prejudice.
Superintendent of Forsyth County Schools Jeff Bearden also spoke to the crowd, calling for unity in the fight against antisemitism.
“When Rabbi Levi invited me to attend tonight, it was a very easy yes,” Bearden said. “Yes, we want to outsmart antisemitism. We want all children, all families to feel like part of Forsyth County Schools’ family. And we can make that happen when we all come together, regardless of what we believe, regardless of what we look like or where we came from.”
Bearden then pledged his and his staff’s support to the cause.
Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who has lived in the county for much of her life, spoke about how she has seen firsthand how Forsyth has evolved for the better.
“It’s so wonderful the way we have changed and progressed,” Mills said. “And I think that it is a beautiful thing to watch, but we can always keep doing better and better. … Education and understanding are what will break the hatred’s cycle and it starts right here in our community.”
The first of the four-part course focused on how Jewish community members can fight antisemitism from within.
“Before we begin the journey of understanding how to outsmart antisemitism, the very first step needs to be within ourselves, within our own hearts, within our own mind,” Mentz said. “How do we think about the subject? How do we react towards the subject? Because if we’re not focused, if we don’t have clarity, if we are not aligned emotionally, intellectually, psychologically in our personal reaction towards this reality of antisemitism, there’s nowhere to go.”
Mentz identified three ideas to help conquer antisemitism from within.
The first, he said, was to “recognize that the Jewish people are a miraculous people.”
After millennia of persecution, Mentz said that the longevity of the Jewish people is a miracle in itself.
His second idea was to “consider the full picture.” Mentz cited survey data from the Anti-Defamation League which showed a decrease in the number of antisemitic individuals, despite the increase in antisemitic incidents.
Finally, Mentz encouraged Jewish attendees not to be afraid, just as he said God commands in the Torah.
“There is such an incredible strength when we know that God is with us,” Mentz said.
The second class will be Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit jewishforsyth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.