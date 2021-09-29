Optimists lend hand to further cause of boys home

CUMMING, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club donated $2,500 to the Bald Ridge Lodge, a Forsyth County home for boys age 12 to 21 who are facing adversity preventing them from living at home. The check was presented to executive director Angela Dikes by club President Janna Shacklett.
The donation came from proceeds of the Sawnee-Cumming club’s Flags 4 Education program. American flags are placed in front yards during six national holidays. Subscription cost is $50 per flag per year.
The Bald Ridge Lodge is a nurturing, home-like environment for young men who need protection, direction and supervision. They receive counseling, educational support and independent living skills training.
“Bald Ridge Lodge is so grateful to receive the funding provided through the work of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s Flags 4 Education Program and volunteers,” Dike said. “These funds will make a significant difference in the lives of young men by making it possible for them to live in a safe and therapeutic environment where they can learn to make positive choices, continue their education, build healthy relationships, and learn skills for successful adult living.”
Shacklett said the Flags 4 Education campaign has helped raise money to support great non-profit organizations in the area.
“For all of us who volunteer on six national flag holidays delivering hundreds of American Flags all over Forsyth County, it’s just another creative way Optimist Club members use fundraising to support community programs,” she said.
You can subscribe to Optimist Flags 4 Education at optimistflagsedu@gmail.com.”
The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club meets the first and third Thursday evenings of each month. For information about Optimists, contact club president Janna Shacklett, President@sawneecummingoptimist.org.
