Optimists honor Lambert senior as Star Student

Shamiksha Gaherwar, center, was named Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club 2021-2022 Star Student. She received a plaque and was presented a cash prize of $500 by club president Carolynn Martin, far right. Also participating in the presentation, from left, are: club Vice President Robyn Ulatowski; Lambert High School Principal Gary Davison; Shamiksha’s mother, Neetu Chauhan; her father, Suresh Gaherwar; and Grady Howard, Star Student Committee chairman.