Optimists honor Lambert senior as Star Student

CUMMING, GA — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club recently honored Samiksha Gaherwar as the 2021-2022 Optimist Star Student, the club’s version of student of the year. She is a senior at Lambert High School.
Jaden Findley, a senior at West Forsyth High, was named runner up.
The Optimist Star Student Program recognizes outstanding high school students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and good citizenship.
Gaherwar has a weighted GPA of 4.7 and was ranked first among more than 700 students in her class for a single SAT sitting, scoring 1580 on a 1600 scale. She will have completed 27 AP classes by the end of the school year.
Highly involved in student government and other school activities, Gaherwar is a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, serves as Reading Bowl captain and plays on the varsity flag football team. She is chapter president of the Model United Nations Association of the USA Youth Chapter and chapter secretary of the National Executive Council of the Future Business Leaders of America.
Gaherwar is a member of the Junior Optimist Club. She participated seven times in the Optimist oratorical competition, advancing to the zone level; and competed twice in the Optimist essay contest where she advanced to the district level.
She is national youth director of EKAL Vidyalaya USA, an international nonprofit that has built more than 100,000 schools in rural south Asia. She has a degree in Kathak dance and teaches dance to neighborhood kids, worked with her mother leading a project that stitched 1,400 masks during the peak of the pandemic and tutored Bhutanese refugees in Clarkston.
Findley has a weighted GPA of 4.0. He is a senator in the Student Government Association at West, a member of the National Honor Society, where he tutors students for two hours a week; the Technology Student Association, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Black Organization for Leadership Development, Varsity eSports Club, the Robotic Club and the school Welcome Committee. He is lieutenant governor of the Junior Optimist Club Southeast Gateway district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.