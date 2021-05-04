FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club will host its charity golf tournament May 17 at Chestatee Golf Club in Dawsonville with proceeds benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Forsyth County and the club’s youth programs.
Registration and warm-up will open at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. with prizes, raffles and silent auction. The entry fee includes green fee, cart, range balls, box lunch and cookout to follow the tournament.
Entry forms and registration fees are due by May 6.
“Our future is in our young people, and everything Optimists do is directed at making a difference in their lives,” Brenda Basey, chairperson of the golf tournament, said. “One of our major projects, the golf tournament raises funds for the fight against childhood cancer through Children’s Healthcare, along with Optimist Club children's programs. We encourage golfers to sign up and join us. It's fun, but most important, it supports our kids and our community.”
Individual entry fee is $135 and teams may sign up for $540. Corporate sponsorships and packages are also available. For more information, contact Brenda Basey at 770-519-9490.
