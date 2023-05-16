Optimist Club recognizes Forsyth County students

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club recognized three Forsyth County high school students for exceptional academic achievements April 25.
The Optimist Star Student Program recognizes community high school students who demonstrate academic achievement, good citizenship and leadership.
The group announced West Forsyth High School senior Elisabeth Kearney as the 2023 Optimist Star Student. Kearney is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Governor’s Honor Program.
She participates in Youth Leadership Forsyth and cheerleading for basketball and football; manages the school wrestling team; and serves as the Junior Optimist district governor for the West Forsyth Junior Optimist Club.
She also volunteers with Meals by Grace, the Kelly Mill Mentor Program and the Miracle League of Cumming-Forsyth.
The organization named Alliance Academy for Innovation senior Alina Abraham runner-up at the meeting.
Abraham participates in the National Honor Society; serves as president of the Alliance Academy Red Cross and as vice president of Future Health Professionals; and volunteers for The Phoenix at James Creek, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.
Both Abraham and Kearney have maintained over a 4.0 GPA this school year.
Denmark High School sophomore Akshaya Tallapally won the club’s annual essay contest.
“Elisabeth, Alina and Akshaya are inspiring and accomplished young ladies,” Star Student and Essay Committee Chairwoman April Ferguson said. “Our community is fortunate to have the caliber of students they represent.”
— Shelby Israel