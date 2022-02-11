Open house launches Forsyth County esports program

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Kids rushed into the Old Atlanta Recreation Center Feb. 11 to play video games at Forsyth County’s organized competitive electronic sports open house.
The esports room includes six full gaming PC setups, complete with headsets, light-up keyboards and gaming chairs. The computers sport relatively high-end hardware to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. On larger TVs, the esports center offers an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch, each with multiple controllers to promote playing together.
PC games available include Rocket League, Brawlhalla and Knockout City. On consoles, the esports room offers Mario Party, Mario Kart, Minecraft and more. All available games are rated E to E10+, meaning they’re all considered appropriate for children 10 or over.
Felipe Carrasco, a student at the Alliance Academy for Innovation and member of the school’s esports group, attended the open house to see the gaming setup. He was impressed by the available systems, and said he hoped to see the esports center add a virtual reality headset in the future.
The county will offer week-long esports gaming academy programs this summer. The program is geared to promote STEM, gaming, teamwork and communication skills. Registration for the academy opens April 1.
