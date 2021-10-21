Officials seek ideas for new Denmark Library

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Public Library is hosting two community input meetings to solicit input for the design of the new Denmark Library which is anticipated to open in late 2023.
The Forsyth County Public Library system currently has four branches, and usage is among the highest in the state. The Denmark Library will be the fifth branch of the system and will be located on Fowler Road.
The Library Board of Trustees selected McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture earlier this year to design the Denmark Library. The firm is widely recognized for their extensive experience with library planning and design, as well as their commitment to sustainability. McMillan Pazdan Smith is also the firm behind the Sharon Forks Library expansion and the recent renovation of the Cumming Library.
Representatives from the design firm will join library staff at the community input meetings to seek input, answer questions and provide an overview of the project. All ages are welcome and activities will be provided for children by library staff.
“We are very excited to hear the community’s thoughts about what they want to see in their new library,” Library Director Anna Lyle said. “This is such a fantastic opportunity to further serve our community.”
Everyone in the Forsyth County community is encouraged to attend one of the two meetings in order to share their input:
• Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road
• Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road
If you cannot attend one of the meetings but would like to share your thoughts and ideas about the new library, you can complete a survey at: bit.ly/DenmarkLibSurvey.
For more information about Forsyth County Public Library, visit forsythpl.org.
