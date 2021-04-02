FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission ended a headache for one developer April 1, voting to approve a zoning amendment request spurred by a mistake in developing homes in a neighborhood under construction. The outcome was a relief for all involved, but perhaps more so for those who were waiting to move into their new homes.
When the county approved the 85-lot Hadley Estates subdivision at Old Atlanta Road and Daves Creek Drive, one condition called for stipulations on the siding used on the homes. However, a subcontractor for developer Taylor Morrison installed larger planks than was permitted. A Forsyth County inspector discovered the mistake last December after several homes were built with the incorrectly sized siding.
In all, eight homes were constructed with the incorrect siding, leaving the homeowners, and potential buyers, in limbo. The siding would have to be removed and replaced with the correctly sized planks or the county would have to adjust the zoning requirements.
Taylor Morrison said the oversight was due to the company switching its subcontractor and multiple site supervisors overseeing the construction of the homes. But because the homes had already been fully or mostly built, bringing them into compliance with the zoning requirement could damage the integrity of the homes.
“It was an unfortunate series of events Taylor Morrison wants to set right,” Taylor Morrison’s legal representative, Ethan Underwood, said.
The issue has generated some heated discussions at the commission’s last two meetings, with arguments being lodged on who should take the blame.
Taylor Morrison representatives said the company bears the brunt of the fault, but not issuing certificates of occupancy or approving the zoning amendments would most harm homebuyers. Underwood said two families had been staying at extended stay hotels waiting for the issue to be resolved.
At its last meeting, the county allowed the occupancy certificates to permit the families to move into their purchased homes despite the non-compliant siding. At the April 1 meeting, the zoning amendment request was approved for three more homes with the incorrect siding that are currently under contract.
The county’s move came with some recompense. Taylor Morrison agreed to update the garage doors it installs, another talking point that has followed the development, on the remaining homes in the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.