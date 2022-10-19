Officials break ground on new Midway Elementary School

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark High School in south Forsyth County is about to get a new next-door neighbor – a whole school full of them, in fact.

School system officials broke ground on the new Midway Elementary School off Mullinax Road Oct. 18, kicking off a project to provide one of the county’s oldest schools a much-needed upgrade.

“It’s a good day for the community,” Midway Elementary Principal Daphne Rogers said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We are very excited. Our teachers, our students, our parents, they're all asking, ‘When is it going to happen?’”

The current Midway Elementary School was built in 1961 off Ga. 9, with capacity for 700 students. Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said the school has long since outgrown that capacity, and the new building will nearly double the capacity, providing a modern education space for generations.

“It will be much larger, on a very, very beautiful site which we’re excited about,” Bearden said. “This will serve our community probably for the next 60 to 75 years”

The new Midway Elementary School will be built directly adjacent to Denmark High School, which opened four years ago.

Rogers said being so close, the high school and elementary school will be able to partner and put students of different generations together for clubs and projects, like the school’s robotics club.

“They are truly excited, especially to be able to partner with Denmark, being close to them,” she said.

Paid for entirely through the Forsyth County 2021 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, school officials said the new Midway Elementary School will be the system’s first debt-free school.

“Back in 2018 our community approved a $295 bond where we built a number of schools, but obviously you have to pay that back over the years, with interest,” Bearden said. “That’s not true with this particular school, we’ll build it with [ESPLOST] money, and we do not have any debt when the elementary school is completed.”

Construction on Midway Elementary is expected to be completed in 2024 and will open to students that fall.