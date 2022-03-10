Norcross man flees after allegedly shooting three at Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 34-year-old Norcross man accused of fatally shooting two men and injuring a juvenile.
The suspect, Juan Escalante-Alacron, was last seen in the area of Tidwell Circle in Alpharetta. He was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack.
“If you see this suspect, do not approach him,” the sheriff’s office stated. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said deputies received a call about a shooting at the home on Tidwell Circle at approximately 5 a.m. March 10.
When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Geovani Cruz and 35-year-old Ivan Cordero who had been fatally shot, as well as a 17-year-old victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Miller also confirmed that Escalante-Alacron may have targeted the same home in early February. He has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree, in connection to that incident.
As of 4 p.m. on March 10, Miller said Escalante-Alacron was still at-large.
Anyone with information on Escalante-Alacron’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 770-781-3087 or call 911.