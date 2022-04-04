New Midway Elementary building in Forsyth to nearly double capacity of current school

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One of Forsyth County’s oldest schools, Midway Elementary, is set to receive a new, larger building in the next few years.

The Board of Education presented plans for the new building at a March 17 meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. The school’s current location at Ga. 9 and Mullinax Road was built in 1961. The new structure will be built on an empty lot farther south on Mullinax, close to Denmark High School.

Board of Education Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo said the current school site is too small to accommodate the capacity it will need to growing enrollment. The building’s age also presented challenges with expansion plans. Moving the school away from the state highway will give the district the option to grow as the need arises.

The new building will follow the county’s one-story elementary school prototype, similar to Poole’s Mill Elementary, which opened in August 2020. While the current Midway Elementary has a capacity for 625 students, the new building will be able to accommodate up to 1,175, an increase of nearly 90%.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

The Board of Education expects the new building to open in August 2024. The existing school will continue to operate until then. Caracciolo said the board hasn’t made a decision on whether it will need to redistrict, and that the process is typically done the fall before a new school’s opening.

The new school will continue to be called Midway Elementary. The Board of Education has not yet decided what will become of the current building when it is closed.

Forsyth County Schools is also set to open New Hope Elementary this August. New Hope and the Midway replacement are the last two school developments on the district’s drawing board.

Enrollment within the Forsyth County School District has grown by about 40% over the past decade. Forsyth County is one of the few school systems that has seen enrollment grow over the course of the pandemic.