Motorists to face delays for Shiloh Road repaving

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County motorists traveling on Shiloh Road will face intermittent delays June 23-27 during a full-depth pavement replacement at the location of the future intersection with Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
County officials said drivers traveling in either direction on Shiloh Road will detour to cross Ga. 400 at Majors Road. Work will run from 8 p.m. June 23 through 8 a.m. June 27.
The repaving is part of the Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension, an ongoing road project that will run parallel to Ga. 400 and connect Majors Road to McFarland Parkway.
The time frame of the roadwork is subject to change in the event of inclement weather. Updates can be found at forsythco.com.