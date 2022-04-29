More than 40 Cumming students to attend American Legion civics classes

CUMMING, Ga. — More than 40 rising high school seniors from eight Cumming high schools will participate in American Legion’s 2022 Boys State and Girls State civics scholarships.
The students, representing both public and private high schools, will undertake the week-long classes the week of June 12. The programs immerse students in an environment that allows them to experience the functions and philosophy of American government from local, state and national perspectives.
The group consists of 22 boys and 21 girls giving Forsyth County’s American Legion Post 307 the record for most students sponsored in the state. The post fundraises to cover the costs and works with students and their parents to maximize the experience.
The Boys State program will take place at Gordon State College in Barnesville, and the Girls State program will be at Valdosta State University.
Post 307 will also hold its annual community barbecue in partnership with Beaver Toyota and Socks Love BBQ on Armed Forces Day, May 21. Tickets are $10.
— Jake Drukman